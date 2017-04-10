B.C. investment adviser missing for 5...

B.C. investment adviser missing for 528 days turns himself in to police

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: CBC News

His disappearance sparked a frantic search on Vancouver Island and in Washington state after video footage showed a cyclist fitting his description getting off the Coho ferry in Port Angeles, Wash. But the search took on a different tone when investment clients, who in some cases were also close family friends, received letters from Backer that explained he had lost their investments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elizabeth Inman/ James Inman Mar 26 Glen Heath 1
Attorney Fraud Mar 21 Steve Curry 3
Living in Port Angeles? (Dec '08) Mar '17 Cali-grandma 43
Bryants Marina (Jan '08) Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 20
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
Bonnie Lynn Palmer Feb '17 Timber 2
Renting live aboard boat long term Jan '17 ansail1993 1
See all Port Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Angeles Forum Now

Port Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Port Angeles, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,527 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC