B.C. investment adviser missing for 528 days turns himself in to police
His disappearance sparked a frantic search on Vancouver Island and in Washington state after video footage showed a cyclist fitting his description getting off the Coho ferry in Port Angeles, Wash. But the search took on a different tone when investment clients, who in some cases were also close family friends, received letters from Backer that explained he had lost their investments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Port Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Inman/ James Inman
|Mar 26
|Glen Heath
|1
|Attorney Fraud
|Mar 21
|Steve Curry
|3
|Living in Port Angeles? (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Cali-grandma
|43
|Bryants Marina (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|20
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Bonnie Lynn Palmer
|Feb '17
|Timber
|2
|Renting live aboard boat long term
|Jan '17
|ansail1993
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC