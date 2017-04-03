Rusty Democrats begin quest to wrestl...

Rusty Democrats begin quest to wrestle state's 'Rust Belt' from Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., a Port Angeles native, now represents the Olympic Peninsula in Congress. He bridles at talk that young people in Washington timber and fishing towns should move to Seattle if they want a job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elizabeth Inman/ James Inman Mar 26 Glen Heath 1
Attorney Fraud Mar 21 Steve Curry 3
Living in Port Angeles? (Dec '08) Mar '17 Cali-grandma 43
Bryants Marina (Jan '08) Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 20
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
Bonnie Lynn Palmer Feb '17 Timber 2
Renting live aboard boat long term Jan '17 ansail1993 1
See all Port Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Angeles Forum Now

Port Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Port Angeles, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,048,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC