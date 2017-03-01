PE-backed SGS acquires All-Sea Underwater Solutions

Lariat Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm, today announced that its portfolio company Subsea Global Solutions has acquired All-Sea Underwater Solutions , creating a global leader in providing underwater ship maintenance, repair and marine construction solutions. "We are excited to add All-Sea to the Subsea Global Solutions family which will expand our scope of services, further drive innovation, and broaden our global footprint," said Paul Peters, Chief Executive Officer of SGS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.