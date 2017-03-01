PE-backed SGS acquires All-Sea Underwater Solutions
Lariat Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm, today announced that its portfolio company Subsea Global Solutions has acquired All-Sea Underwater Solutions , creating a global leader in providing underwater ship maintenance, repair and marine construction solutions. "We are excited to add All-Sea to the Subsea Global Solutions family which will expand our scope of services, further drive innovation, and broaden our global footprint," said Paul Peters, Chief Executive Officer of SGS.
