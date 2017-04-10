Man hospitalized after suicide attempt in Port Angeles jail
The Clallam County Sheriff's Office says the 34-year-old man was found in his cell Friday afternoon during a routine inmate welfare check at the jail in Port Angeles, Washington. The sheriff's office says deputies immediately called for help and started CPR.
