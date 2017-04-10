Logan Kitzhaber sentenced to 1 week in jail for DUII crash
The son of former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber was sentenced to a week in jail Monday for a rollover crash that hospitalized himself and two other people last year. Logan Kitzhaber pleaded guilty in Lincoln County Circuit Court to driving under the influence of intoxicants as well as third- and fourth-degree assault for the July 2016 crash.
