CRTC, ELG Carbon Fiber sign MoU

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Recycling Today

The Composite Recycling Technology Center , a non-profit corporation focused on growing the global composite recycling sector, and ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd . a Coseley, UK-based company involved in developing new uses for scrap carbon fiber products, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on carbon fiber recycling efforts.

