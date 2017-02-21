Port Angeles paper mill has cut back on production
A Port Angeles paper mill has downsized but is still operating a $90 million biomass facility that provides the mill with electricity and generates power for sale. The Peninsula Daily News reports that Nippon Paper Industries USA Vice President Steve Johnson said Wednesday the mill cut operations on Jan. 21 for "market-related conditions."
