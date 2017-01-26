Washington Coast offers honeymooners ...

Washington Coast offers honeymooners everything from rocky shoreline to sunny beaches

Wednesday Jan 18

Newlyweds and others who love the outdoors will find much to enjoy by Long Beach Peninsula's North Head and other majestic places along Washington's coast. Kalaloch Beach, one of the most visited areas of Olympic National Park, is on the southwest coast of the Olympic Peninsula, accessible off Highway 101.

