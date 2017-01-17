Redwood owners considering return after completion of new development
Photo by Brandon Macz: The Redwood was packed during the Seahawks game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Jan. 7. Redwood owners Mat and Lisa Brooke were ready to close their bar, having already found a spot to lay down new roots in Port Angeles. Then developers of the seven-story apartment building that will replace the Redwood asked the Brookes if they'd like to come back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitol Hill Times Police Blotter.
Add your comments below
Port Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renting live aboard boat long term
|Jan 14
|ansail1993
|1
|http://www.chiefjeffgilbert.info/
|Jan 13
|Tony
|1
|Living in Port Angeles? (Dec '08)
|Dec 25
|Mark
|41
|Lesbian Mom Launches Campaign After Teacher Wea... (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Ralph
|5
|Moving to Port Angeles (Jun '15)
|Nov '16
|Ralph
|2
|Corruption in Clallam County. (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Ralph
|57
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC