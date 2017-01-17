Redwood owners considering return aft...

Redwood owners considering return after completion of new development

Photo by Brandon Macz: The Redwood was packed during the Seahawks game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Jan. 7. Redwood owners Mat and Lisa Brooke were ready to close their bar, having already found a spot to lay down new roots in Port Angeles. Then developers of the seven-story apartment building that will replace the Redwood asked the Brookes if they'd like to come back.

