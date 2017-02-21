Navy to begin constructing pier at Port Angeles this summer
The Navy plans this summer to construct a pier and facilities at Port Angeles to support vessels that escort submarines between the Hood Canal and the Pacific Ocean. But pile driving and other work can't begin until mid-July, when in-water work can be done without harming fish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bonnie Lynn Palmer
|Wed
|Timber
|1
|Living in Port Angeles? (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|AAA
|42
|Renting live aboard boat long term
|Jan '17
|ansail1993
|1
|http://www.chiefjeffgilbert.info/
|Jan '17
|Tony
|1
|Lesbian Mom Launches Campaign After Teacher Wea... (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Ralph
|5
|Moving to Port Angeles (Jun '15)
|Nov '16
|Ralph
|2
|Corruption in Clallam County. (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Ralph
|57
Find what you want!
Search Port Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC