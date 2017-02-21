Navy to begin constructing pier at Po...

Navy to begin constructing pier at Port Angeles this summer

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Bellingham Herald

The Navy plans this summer to construct a pier and facilities at Port Angeles to support vessels that escort submarines between the Hood Canal and the Pacific Ocean. But pile driving and other work can't begin until mid-July, when in-water work can be done without harming fish.

