Japan to set up body to promote marit...

Japan to set up body to promote maritime safety in Southeast Asia

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The Japan Coast Guard plans to establish an organization dedicated to helping Southeast Asian countries improve maritime safety capabilities, apparently as part of Japan's moves to deal with China's assertiveness at sea, JCG officials said Saturday. PORT ANGELES, Wash.- The Japan Coast Guard Cutter Yashima makes its way here as part of Excercise Pacific Unity 2009 on August 23rd, 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Living in Port Angeles? (Dec '08) Dec 25 Mark 41
News Lesbian Mom Launches Campaign After Teacher Wea... (Nov '12) Nov '16 Ralph 5
Moving to Port Angeles (Jun '15) Nov '16 Ralph 2
Corruption in Clallam County. (Feb '09) Nov '16 Ralph 57
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
Bryants Marina (Jan '08) Oct '16 ANB 19
Winco Foods (Jan '06) Sep '16 Kathryn Brown 136
See all Port Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Angeles Forum Now

Port Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Port Angeles, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,215 • Total comments across all topics: 277,698,408

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC