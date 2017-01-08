Japan to set up body to promote maritime safety in Southeast Asia

The Japan Coast Guard plans to establish an organization dedicated to helping Southeast Asian countries improve maritime safety capabilities, apparently as part of Japan's moves to deal with China's assertiveness at sea, JCG officials said Saturday. PORT ANGELES, Wash.- The Japan Coast Guard Cutter Yashima makes its way here as part of Excercise Pacific Unity 2009 on August 23rd, 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.