Four fatal plane crash victims identified Carla Parke, 61, and Jon...
Carla Parke, 61, and Jon Bernhoft, 63, were doing something they both dearly loved: Flying in the Cessna 182 aircraft that Bernhoft owned with another pharmacist in Sequim. "You know they were a good match," said Larry Van Dyk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Living in Port Angeles? (Dec '08)
|Dec 25
|Mark
|41
|Lesbian Mom Launches Campaign After Teacher Wea... (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Ralph
|5
|Moving to Port Angeles (Jun '15)
|Nov '16
|Ralph
|2
|Corruption in Clallam County. (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Ralph
|57
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
|Bryants Marina (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|ANB
|19
|Winco Foods (Jan '06)
|Sep '16
|Kathryn Brown
|136
Find what you want!
Search Port Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC