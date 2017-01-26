Evaluation ordered for man accused of killing father
Bail has been set at $500,000 for a 27-year-old Port Angeles man following the shooting death of his father. The Peninsula Daily News reports that a judge set the bail Friday in Clallam County Superior Court for Shay Darrow.
