Design review: Long paths for Midtown Center's mixed-use grocery...
Long-anticipated development is the shared theme Wednesday night as the East Design Review Board takes its first look at two projects neighbors have been expecting for years - one will replace the home of a classic Capitol Hill dive bar, the other could redefine the heart of the Central District. 600 E Howell You know it best as the Redwood .
Port Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Living in Port Angeles? (Dec '08)
|Dec 25
|Mark
|41
|Lesbian Mom Launches Campaign After Teacher Wea... (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Ralph
|5
|Moving to Port Angeles (Jun '15)
|Nov '16
|Ralph
|2
|Corruption in Clallam County. (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Ralph
|57
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
|Bryants Marina (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|ANB
|19
|Winco Foods (Jan '06)
|Sep '16
|Kathryn Brown
|136
