Bellingham school mourns loss of 2 children in plane crash
Students and staff at Northern Heights Elementary are mourning the death of two children, victims of last week's plane crash in the Hood Canal region northwest of Seattle. Logan Echevarria, 9, and Mackenzie Echevarria, 5, both of Bellingham, were aboard a single-engine Cessna 180 that crashed about 7 p.m. Thursday.
Port Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Living in Port Angeles? (Dec '08)
|Dec 25
|Mark
|41
|Lesbian Mom Launches Campaign After Teacher Wea... (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Ralph
|5
|Moving to Port Angeles (Jun '15)
|Nov '16
|Ralph
|2
|Corruption in Clallam County. (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Ralph
|57
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
|Bryants Marina (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|ANB
|19
|Winco Foods (Jan '06)
|Sep '16
|Kathryn Brown
|136
