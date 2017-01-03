Search for plane missing near Hood Canal

Friday Dec 30

The Washington State Department of Transportation, which is coordinating the search, says the aircraft left Boeing Field in Seattle for Port Angeles just after 6 p.m. Thursday and lost contact with air traffic control about 45 minutes later near the DaBob Bay area. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office started a ground search and a U.S. Navy helicopter crew searched from the air Thursday night until visibility became too low.

