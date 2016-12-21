Prospective clam digs Dec. 29-31 hinge on test results
The snow and winds have kept most fishing options on the wayside, but in between storms anglers have been able to find some options. Word about the next series of razor clam digs off the coast won't be known until later next week at the earliest, but the first round of test results for marine toxins should come to light by Thursday or Friday.
Read more at Seattle Times.
Port Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbian Mom Launches Campaign After Teacher Wea... (Nov '12)
|Nov 28
|Ralph
|5
|Moving to Port Angeles (Jun '15)
|Nov 28
|Ralph
|2
|Living in Port Angeles? (Dec '08)
|Nov 28
|Ralph
|40
|Corruption in Clallam County. (Feb '09)
|Nov 28
|Ralph
|57
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
|Bryants Marina (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|ANB
|19
|Winco Foods (Jan '06)
|Sep '16
|Kathryn Brown
|136
