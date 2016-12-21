Obama environmental legacy at stake as GOP, industry align

In this April 17, 2015, file photo, with the Olympic Mountains in the background, a small boat crosses in front of the Transocean Polar Pioneer, a semi-submersible drilling unit that Royal Dutch Shell leases from Transocean Ltd., as it arrives in Port Angeles, Wash., enroute to its eventual Arcitc destination. President Barack Obama will leave behind a host of disputed actions and unfinished business on the environment, from blocked energy leases and mining projects to recent pollution restrictions and decisions on hundreds of potentially-imperiled species.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.