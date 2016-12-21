VENCES, 34, was sentenced Nov. 8 to five to eight years in prison for second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, to which he pleaded guilty Aug. 16. District Judge Michael N. "Nick" Deegan also fined him $1,745 and ordered him to pay $768 in restitution to a family to repay to Medicaid. He'll also be given credit at prison for 195 days already served.

