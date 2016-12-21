Coast Guard searches Fairhaven waters as sailboat drifts ashore
Two Coast Guard vessels searched the waters off Taylor Dock for about two hours Sunday morning after a sailboat was reported aground just north of Padden Lagoon. No one was found in the water or aboard the 40-foot sailboat, and it appeared undamaged, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Aaron Larson at the Bellingham station.
