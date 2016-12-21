Carbon fiber pickleball paddle is Composite Recycling Technology Center's first product
The Composite Recycling Technology Center has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Pickleball Central to distribute the very first pickleball paddle made with recycled aerospace-grade carbon fiber. They expect to launch the paddle in the first quarter of 2017 under the model name of SWIFT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.
Add your comments below
Port Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbian Mom Launches Campaign After Teacher Wea... (Nov '12)
|Nov 28
|Ralph
|5
|Moving to Port Angeles (Jun '15)
|Nov 28
|Ralph
|2
|Living in Port Angeles? (Dec '08)
|Nov 28
|Ralph
|40
|Corruption in Clallam County. (Feb '09)
|Nov 28
|Ralph
|57
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
|Bryants Marina (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|ANB
|19
|Winco Foods (Jan '06)
|Sep '16
|Kathryn Brown
|136
Find what you want!
Search Port Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC