Carbon fiber pickleball paddle is Com...

Carbon fiber pickleball paddle is Composite Recycling Technology Center's first product

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: Composites Technology

The Composite Recycling Technology Center has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Pickleball Central to distribute the very first pickleball paddle made with recycled aerospace-grade carbon fiber. They expect to launch the paddle in the first quarter of 2017 under the model name of SWIFT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lesbian Mom Launches Campaign After Teacher Wea... (Nov '12) Nov 28 Ralph 5
Moving to Port Angeles (Jun '15) Nov 28 Ralph 2
Living in Port Angeles? (Dec '08) Nov 28 Ralph 40
Corruption in Clallam County. (Feb '09) Nov 28 Ralph 57
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
Bryants Marina (Jan '08) Oct '16 ANB 19
Winco Foods (Jan '06) Sep '16 Kathryn Brown 136
See all Port Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Angeles Forum Now

Port Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Port Angeles, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,534

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC