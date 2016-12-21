Get Started: Workers may get raises after overtime ruling
Employees at some small businesses can still expect changes in their pay or work hours starting Thursday, even though a federal judge has blocked the Labor Department's overtime rules from going into effect. At other companies, meanwhile, owners have put raises and new schedules on hold as they wait to see how the rules might be reformulated.
Port Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbian Mom Launches Campaign After Teacher Wea... (Nov '12)
|Nov 28
|Ralph
|5
|Moving to Port Angeles (Jun '15)
|Nov 28
|Ralph
|2
|Living in Port Angeles? (Dec '08)
|Nov 28
|Ralph
|40
|Corruption in Clallam County. (Feb '09)
|Nov 28
|Ralph
|57
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
|Bryants Marina (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|ANB
|19
|Winco Foods (Jan '06)
|Sep '16
|Kathryn Brown
|136
