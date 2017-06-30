Ponca City Woman Accused Of Trying To Solicit Murder With Ricin

Danielle Dana Layman, 37, of Ponca City, has been charged with soliciting someone to murder her former husband with ricin, according to Mark A. Yancey, United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma. According to the complaint and supporting affidavit, filed July 1, Layman used Craigslist to locate someone interested in a "10 day gig overseas."

