Ponca City Woman Accused Of Trying To...

Ponca City Woman Accused Of Trying To Solicit Murder With Ricin

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jul 3 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Danielle Dana Layman, 37, of Ponca City, has been charged with soliciting someone to murder her former husband with ricin, according to Mark A. Yancey, United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma. According to the complaint and supporting affidavit, filed July 1, Layman used Craigslist to locate someone interested in a "10 day gig overseas."

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ponca City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tami Bickford May '17 mickmarz 1
Restaurant Recommendation Mar '17 Travelsmith 1
looking for her (Oct '13) Mar '17 Not Her 4
William V. Cox, known to cadets as Colonel Cox.... (Mar '07) Nov '16 RANDY NEWMAN 20
man with a star tattoo on his neck (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kim 1
News Magician to perform at the public library - (Jun '16) Jun '16 cockmaster 1
News Silver Spotlight: Lessons in leadership from Po... (Jun '16) Jun '16 dick denton 1
See all Ponca City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ponca City Forum Now

Ponca City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ponca City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ponca City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,201 • Total comments across all topics: 282,265,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC