FBI: Ponca City Woman Tried To Hire Hitman To Kill Ex In Israel
The FBI says an Oklahoma woman tried to hire someone to kill her ex and she planned to use a deadly poison to do it. When she met the person, documents say, Layman handed over two vials of deadly Ricin poison and said they would both be killed if instructions weren't followed.
