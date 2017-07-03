Affidavit: Search of Ponca City home allegedly connected to murder-for-hire plot
"It's a pretty quiet neighborhood for something like this to turn up. It's just unusual," Barry Roller told NewsChannel 4. On Monday, a criminal complaint was filed in federal court following the arrest of 37-year-old Danielle Layman on a charge of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder for hire.
