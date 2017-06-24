The Oklahoman's Real Estate Notes for June 24, 2017: statewide...

The U.S. Postal Service, GH2 Architects LLC, and Ed A. Wilson Inc. earned a Citation of Merit for the exemplary window replacement project for the historic United States Post Office in Ponca City. [PHOTO PROVIDED BY GH2 Architects LLC] The Oklahoma Historical Society's State Historic Preservation Office presented its 2017 Citations of Merit recently during Preservation Future Tense: Oklahoma's 29th Annual Statewide Preservation Conference, Oklahoma City.

