Ponca City Woman Killed In Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash

Monday Jun 26 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Troopers said the single-vehicle wreck happened before 3 p.m. on June 25 on county road US 60 west of Bartlesville when the SUV, driven by 34-year-old Holly Redmond, left the road and rolled several times. A passenger in the vehicle, 36-year-old Kyle Lindsey, also of Ponca City, was taken by air ambulance to a Tulsa hospital where his condition is listed as critical, according to the OHP collision report.

