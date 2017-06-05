Flood Advisory issued June 3 at 7:58PM CDT expiring June 3 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Kay
OKC071-103-040300- /O.NEW.KOUN.FA.Y.0086.170604T0058Z-170604T0300Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Kay OK-Noble OK- 758 PM CDT SAT JUN 3 2017 The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Central Kay County in northern Oklahoma... Northeastern Noble County in northern Oklahoma... * Until 1000 PM CDT * At 757 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen south and west of Ponca City.
Ponca City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tami Bickford
|May '17
|mickmarz
|1
|Restaurant Recommendation
|Mar '17
|Travelsmith
|1
|looking for her (Oct '13)
|Mar '17
|Not Her
|4
|gay or bi men (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|davids
|9
|William V. Cox, known to cadets as Colonel Cox.... (Mar '07)
|Nov '16
|RANDY NEWMAN
|20
|man with a star tattoo on his neck (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kim
|1
|Magician to perform at the public library - (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|cockmaster
|1
