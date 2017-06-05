Flood Advisory issued June 3 at 7:58P...

Flood Advisory issued June 3 at 7:58PM CDT expiring June 3 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Kay

OKC071-103-040300- /O.NEW.KOUN.FA.Y.0086.170604T0058Z-170604T0300Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Kay OK-Noble OK- 758 PM CDT SAT JUN 3 2017 The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Central Kay County in northern Oklahoma... Northeastern Noble County in northern Oklahoma... * Until 1000 PM CDT * At 757 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen south and west of Ponca City.

