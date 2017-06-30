FBI Agents Conduct Search Warrant In Ponca City
Agents are searching in the 2900 block of E. Hartford Ave. According to an Oklahoma FBI spokesperson, agents are conducting the search with members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, but the search is not terrorism related. Hazmat units are also being deployed at the site, to protect agents from "hazardous materials."
