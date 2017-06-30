FBI Agents Conduct Search Warrant In ...

FBI Agents Conduct Search Warrant In Ponca City

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Agents are searching in the 2900 block of E. Hartford Ave. According to an Oklahoma FBI spokesperson, agents are conducting the search with members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, but the search is not terrorism related. Hazmat units are also being deployed at the site, to protect agents from "hazardous materials."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ponca City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tami Bickford May '17 mickmarz 1
Restaurant Recommendation Mar '17 Travelsmith 1
looking for her (Oct '13) Mar '17 Not Her 4
gay or bi men (Nov '12) Mar '17 davids 9
William V. Cox, known to cadets as Colonel Cox.... (Mar '07) Nov '16 RANDY NEWMAN 20
man with a star tattoo on his neck (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kim 1
News Magician to perform at the public library - (Jun '16) Jun '16 cockmaster 1
See all Ponca City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ponca City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Kay County was issued at July 03 at 5:38PM CDT

Ponca City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ponca City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Ponca City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,630 • Total comments across all topics: 282,212,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC