Could Heartland Flyer Set Tracks For KC?

Friday Jun 9

Amtrak is making progress on a possible northern expansion of the Heartland Flyer to connect Oklahoma City to Kansas City. The move would expand the daily 418-mile round trip the Flyer makes daily between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth.

