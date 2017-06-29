Could Heartland Flyer Set Tracks For KC?
Amtrak is making progress on a possible northern expansion of the Heartland Flyer to connect Oklahoma City to Kansas City. The move would expand the daily 418-mile round trip the Flyer makes daily between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth.
