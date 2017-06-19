ABU names director of bands

ABU names director of bands

Thursday Jun 8

Provost/Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Joan Propst and Athletic Director Dennis Creehan announced Dr. Valarie Huffman as the director of bands at Alderson Broaddus University.

