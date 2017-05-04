West Middle School, Ponca City, Oklahoma

West Middle School, Ponca City, Oklahoma

Students who struggle with math at West Middle School in Ponca City, Oklahoma, are turning their grades around not because their teacher has made the work easier, but because she introduced a whole new method of instruction. Heather Smith, an instructor at the Title I school, leads a program for students who take math as an elective to catch up because they have scored under-proficient on state math tests in multiple years.

