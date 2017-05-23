#ThrowbackThursday
In May 1974, Gary Fagin, of Ponca City, and Janice Martin, of Kalamazoo, Mich., practiced table tennis atop the state seal in the state Capitol's first-floor rotunda. The publicity event was held to promote the 44th annual U.S. Open Table Tennis Tournament that was to be held at the Myriad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ponca City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tami Bickford
|May 5
|mickmarz
|1
|Restaurant Recommendation
|Mar '17
|Travelsmith
|1
|looking for her (Oct '13)
|Mar '17
|Not Her
|4
|gay or bi men (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|davids
|9
|William V. Cox, known to cadets as Colonel Cox.... (Mar '07)
|Nov '16
|RANDY NEWMAN
|20
|man with a star tattoo on his neck (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kim
|1
|Magician to perform at the public library - (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|cockmaster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ponca City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC