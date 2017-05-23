ThrowbackThursday

In May 1974, Gary Fagin, of Ponca City, and Janice Martin, of Kalamazoo, Mich., practiced table tennis atop the state seal in the state Capitol's first-floor rotunda. The publicity event was held to promote the 44th annual U.S. Open Table Tennis Tournament that was to be held at the Myriad.

