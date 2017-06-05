Severe weather chances high Thursday in northern, central Oklahoma

There is an enhanced risk of potentially dangerous weather across central Oklahoma after 4 p.m. The risk across most of northwest Oklahoma, including the Enid area, is high Thursday. The risk for severe weather is moderate along a line from Clinton to Ponca City, the weather service reports Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely mainly after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.