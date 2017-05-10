KPNC/Ponca City, OK Signs Up For Envi...

KPNC/Ponca City, OK Signs Up For Envision Networks' AmeriCountry

TEAM RADIO, LLC Country KPNC /PONCA CITY, OK is the latest affiliate for ENVISION NETWORKS and its AMERICOUNTRY show prep service. "We were immediately impressed with the content and user-friendly design of AMERICOUNTRY," said KPNC PD SEAN ANDERSON.

