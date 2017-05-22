House takes step to fill budget hole

House takes step to fill budget hole

Monday May 22

The state House of Representatives may not have found a way to fill the state's $878 million budget hole, but it at least shoveled in some dirt Monday. Lawmakers approved a bill that will cap itemized deductions at $17,000 - a move that's expected to bring in $102 million in revenue next year.

