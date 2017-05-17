Zucchini is a bread winner

Zucchini is a bread winner

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Weirton Daily Times

Every year, I seem to grow an overabundance of zucchini. I don't want to let it go to waste, so I shred it in my food processor and freeze it in freezer bags.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ponca City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tami Bickford May 5 mickmarz 1
Restaurant Recommendation Mar '17 Travelsmith 1
looking for her (Oct '13) Mar '17 Not Her 4
gay or bi men (Nov '12) Mar '17 davids 9
William V. Cox, known to cadets as Colonel Cox.... (Mar '07) Nov '16 RANDY NEWMAN 20
man with a star tattoo on his neck (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kim 1
News Magician to perform at the public library - (Jun '16) Jun '16 cockmaster 1
See all Ponca City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ponca City Forum Now

Ponca City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ponca City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Ponca City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,117 • Total comments across all topics: 281,096,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC