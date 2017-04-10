Your Views Saturday, April 15
"Big-picture view is often lacking in budget debates" incorrectly stated that funding for employee benefits is not part of the state appropriation for schools. That piece is included in the appropriation process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ponca City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurant Recommendation
|Mar 31
|Travelsmith
|1
|looking for her (Oct '13)
|Mar 22
|Not Her
|4
|gay or bi men (Nov '12)
|Mar 19
|davids
|9
|William V. Cox, known to cadets as Colonel Cox.... (Mar '07)
|Nov '16
|RANDY NEWMAN
|20
|man with a star tattoo on his neck (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kim
|1
|Magician to perform at the public library - (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|cockmaster
|1
|Silver Spotlight: Lessons in leadership from Po... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|dick denton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ponca City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC