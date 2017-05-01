'The Legion actually saved my life'

Growing up in an unstable home where child abuse was commonplace, Barbra Mahorney Alusi and her siblings went to live in The American Legion Children's Home in Ponca City, Okla., in 1957 at age 9. Alusi spent nine years in an American Legion-sponsored facility that from the 1920s until 2010 provided a safe and nurturing home for at-risk children of veterans, as well as children placed in the custody of Oklahoma's Department of Human Services. Legion posts across the country still donate to what is now known as the Marland Children's Home.

