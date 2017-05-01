'The Legion actually saved my life'

'The Legion actually saved my life'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: American Legion Magazine

Growing up in an unstable home where child abuse was commonplace, Barbra Mahorney Alusi and her siblings went to live in The American Legion Children's Home in Ponca City, Okla., in 1957 at age 9. Alusi spent nine years in an American Legion-sponsored facility that from the 1920s until 2010 provided a safe and nurturing home for at-risk children of veterans, as well as children placed in the custody of Oklahoma's Department of Human Services. Legion posts across the country still donate to what is now known as the Marland Children's Home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Legion Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ponca City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Restaurant Recommendation Mar '17 Travelsmith 1
looking for her (Oct '13) Mar '17 Not Her 4
gay or bi men (Nov '12) Mar '17 davids 9
William V. Cox, known to cadets as Colonel Cox.... (Mar '07) Nov '16 RANDY NEWMAN 20
man with a star tattoo on his neck (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kim 1
News Magician to perform at the public library - (Jun '16) Jun '16 cockmaster 1
News Silver Spotlight: Lessons in leadership from Po... (Jun '16) Jun '16 dick denton 1
See all Ponca City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ponca City Forum Now

Ponca City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ponca City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Ponca City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,863 • Total comments across all topics: 280,746,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC