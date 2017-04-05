Ponca City dentist receives deferred ...

Ponca City dentist receives deferred sentence for drug charges

Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

In 2016, Jim Highfill was arrested at his Ponca City dentistry practice and charged with three counts of sexual battery and several counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. According to the court affidavit, one of Highfill's longtime employees accused him of sexual battery , which caused the district attorney to file charges against Highfill.

Ponca City, OK

