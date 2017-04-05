Ponca City dentist receives deferred sentence for drug charges
In 2016, Jim Highfill was arrested at his Ponca City dentistry practice and charged with three counts of sexual battery and several counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. According to the court affidavit, one of Highfill's longtime employees accused him of sexual battery , which caused the district attorney to file charges against Highfill.
