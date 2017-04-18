Flood Watch issued April 21 at 12:00AM CDT expiring April 22 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Kay

OKZ007-008-012-013-018>020-024>031-201230- /O.CON.KOUN.FA.A.0001.170421T0500Z-170422T0500Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Grant-Kay-Garfield-Noble-Kingfisher-Logan-Payne-Canadian-Oklahoma- Lincoln-Grady-McClain-Cleveland-Pottawatomie-Seminole- Including the cities of Medford, Pond Creek, Lamont, Wakita, Ponca City, Blackwell, Enid, Perry, Kingfisher, Hennessey, Okarche, Guthrie, Stillwater, Yukon, Concho, El Reno, Mustang, Oklahoma City, Chandler, Stroud, Prague, Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Chickasha, Tuttle, Purcell, Newcastle, Blanchard, Norman, Moore, Shawnee, Seminole, and Wewoka 1129 PM CDT Wed Apr 19 2017 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas continues for * portions of central Oklahoma, east central Oklahoma, ... (more)

