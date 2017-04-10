Central Mall's Payless Shoe Source to close
In Oklahoma, the list includes stores in Tulsa, Spring Village, Sapulpa, Ponca City, Oklahoma City, Edmond, Altus, Lawton and Norman. The U.N. Security Council is to hold an emergency meeting about Tuesday's attack, which activists say was one of the worst in the country's civil war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ponca City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurant Recommendation
|Mar 31
|Travelsmith
|1
|looking for her (Oct '13)
|Mar 22
|Not Her
|4
|gay or bi men (Nov '12)
|Mar 19
|davids
|9
|William V. Cox, known to cadets as Colonel Cox.... (Mar '07)
|Nov '16
|RANDY NEWMAN
|20
|man with a star tattoo on his neck (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kim
|1
|Magician to perform at the public library - (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|cockmaster
|1
|Silver Spotlight: Lessons in leadership from Po... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|dick denton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ponca City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC