2 Kay County ex-commissioners charged with criminal misconduct
Two former Kay County commissioners have been charged with criminal misconduct in office, including disregard for Oklahoma's competitive bidding laws in the award of millions of dollars in public construction projects. Former Commissioner Tyson Rowe, 37, of Blackwell, was charged Friday with one felony count of racketeering and six felony counts of embezzlement.
Ponca City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurant Recommendation
|Mar 31
|Travelsmith
|1
|looking for her (Oct '13)
|Mar 22
|Not Her
|4
|gay or bi men (Nov '12)
|Mar 19
|davids
|9
|William V. Cox, known to cadets as Colonel Cox.... (Mar '07)
|Nov '16
|RANDY NEWMAN
|20
|man with a star tattoo on his neck (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kim
|1
|Magician to perform at the public library - (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|cockmaster
|1
|Silver Spotlight: Lessons in leadership from Po... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|dick denton
|1
