2 Kay County ex-commissioners charged...

2 Kay County ex-commissioners charged with criminal misconduct

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NewsOK.com

Two former Kay County commissioners have been charged with criminal misconduct in office, including disregard for Oklahoma's competitive bidding laws in the award of millions of dollars in public construction projects. Former Commissioner Tyson Rowe, 37, of Blackwell, was charged Friday with one felony count of racketeering and six felony counts of embezzlement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ponca City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Restaurant Recommendation Mar 31 Travelsmith 1
looking for her (Oct '13) Mar 22 Not Her 4
gay or bi men (Nov '12) Mar 19 davids 9
William V. Cox, known to cadets as Colonel Cox.... (Mar '07) Nov '16 RANDY NEWMAN 20
man with a star tattoo on his neck (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kim 1
News Magician to perform at the public library - (Jun '16) Jun '16 cockmaster 1
News Silver Spotlight: Lessons in leadership from Po... (Jun '16) Jun '16 dick denton 1
See all Ponca City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ponca City Forum Now

Ponca City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ponca City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Ponca City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,281 • Total comments across all topics: 280,096,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC