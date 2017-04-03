JC Penney's Claremore Store Among Four In Oklahoma To Close

JC Penney stores in Claremore, Ponca City, Stillwater and Altus are among 138 stores across the U.S. to close by June, the department store chain announced Friday. The Claremore store is located in the Ne Mar Shopping Center, the Ponca City store in the Ponca Plaza and the Stillwater store in the Pioneer Square Shopping Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.