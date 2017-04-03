4 J.C. Penney Stores In Oklahoma Amon...

4 J.C. Penney Stores In Oklahoma Among The 138 Closing

Friday Mar 17

National retailer J.C. Penney has released a list of stores that will be closing in an effort to make the chain sustain long-term profitability. Four of the 138 stores that will be closing are in Oklahoma.

