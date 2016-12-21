Walmart no longer selling 'Black Live...

Walmart no longer selling 'Black Lives Matter' shirts following police complaints

Retail chain Walmart will no longer be selling some "Black Lives Matter" apparel. >> Read more trending stories The Washington Post reported that Fraternal Order of Police President Chuck Canterbury sent a letter to Walmart Tuesday asking that it does not sell sweatshirts and T-shirts with "Black Lives Matter" and "Bulletproof" on its website.

