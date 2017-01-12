USGS: 3.0 Magnitude Quake Shakes Pawn...

USGS: 3.0 Magnitude Quake Shakes Pawnee Co.

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck at approximately 10:05 a.m. Its epicenter was located about eight miles north, northwest of Pawnee, 20 miles south, southeast of Ponca City, and 24 miles north, northeast of Stillwater. According to the United States Geological Survey , earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans.

