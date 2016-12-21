Ponca City suspect killed by officers

Ponca City suspect killed by officers

Wednesday Dec 21

Ponca City police responded to an assault after 6 a.m. Wednesday The suspect allegedly confronted officers; he was shot multiple times The suspect died at the scene The case is under investigation The alleged assault victim was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries West Tulsa shooting becomes city's 80th homicide First day of Winter 2016 comes on 2013 ice storm anniversary OSBI called to deadly officer-involved shooting in western Oklahoma High-speed chase ends with 1 killed in North Tulsa Sand Springs chase ends in rollover, 1 ejected

