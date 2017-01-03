Ponca City Police Search For Bank Robber
According to the Ponca City News Facebook page, the man pictured walked into the RCB Bank yesterday afternoon in Ponca City and handed the teller a note demanding cash. He's said to be about six feet tall, between 25 and 40 years old.
