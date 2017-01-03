Ponca City Police Search For Bank Robber

Ponca City Police Search For Bank Robber

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

According to the Ponca City News Facebook page, the man pictured walked into the RCB Bank yesterday afternoon in Ponca City and handed the teller a note demanding cash. He's said to be about six feet tall, between 25 and 40 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

