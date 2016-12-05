Oklahoma authorities search for seria...

Oklahoma authorities search for serial arsonist

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

In 2015, officials say 21-year-old Daniel Caleb Beaty was convicted of 26 counts of felony arson in Cherokee County. According to the Tahlequah Daily Press , Beaty confessed that he had set 40 fires in the past couple of years in the Tahlequah area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ponca City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
William V. Cox, known to cadets as Colonel Cox.... (Mar '07) Nov '16 RANDY NEWMAN 20
man with a star tattoo on his neck Jul '16 Kim 1
News Magician to perform at the public library - Jun '16 cockmaster 1
News Silver Spotlight: Lessons in leadership from Po... Jun '16 dick denton 1
Ford Truck (Jun '16) Jun '16 Kingfish 1
11 year old . Summer programs. (Jun '16) Jun '16 Aaron 1
kay county judge (May '11) Apr '16 Dick smegma 33
See all Ponca City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ponca City Forum Now

Ponca City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ponca City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Ponca City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,545

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC